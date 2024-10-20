Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus 11R 5G now available at Rs 10,000 price drop

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 11R 5G

Amazon is offering exciting discounts as part of its Great Indian Festival Sale, providing a great opportunity to grab your favourite smartphones at reduced prices. If you have been eyeing the OnePlus 11R 5G, this festive season is said to be the perfect time to make a purchase. Amazon has slashed the prices on this premium model, along with additional bank offers, cashback and exchange deals.

Massive discount on OnePlus smartphones

The OnePlus 11R 5G was originally priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

During the Diwali sale offer, the price has been significantly reduced by 29 per cent, bringing it down to just Rs 28,499. This makes it a great choice for those looking for a high-end smartphone without breaking the bank.

Additional Bank Offers and Exchange Deals

Amazon is sweetening the deal with additional discounts through selected bank cards. Customers can save up to Rs 1,000 on their purchases with eligible bank offers. For those looking to exchange their old phones, the exchange offer can save buyers up to Rs 26,500, making the upgrade to the OnePlus 11R even more affordable.

Image Source : ONEPLUS 11R 5G/AMAZONOnePlus 11R 5G

The EMI option is available starting at Rs 1,283 per month.

OnePlus 11R 5G: Key Features

Design: The OnePlus 11R 5G features a stylish glass back panel with a plastic frame, combining durability with a sleek look. Display: It boasts a 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display for immersive viewing, making it ideal for streaming and gaming. Performance: Equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the OnePlus 11R ensures smooth performance and multitasking. Storage options: The smartphone offers up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, perfect for those who need extra space. High-quality camera: The 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup allows for stunning photos, while the 16MP front camera is great for selfies and video calls. Long-lasting battery: With a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging, the OnePlus 11R 5G ensures you stay powered up throughout the day.

Why choose the OnePlus 11R 5G this Diwali?

If you are in search of a good-looking smartphone with powerful specs, to gift or use yourself, the OnePlus 11R 5G offers high-end features at an affordable price, thanks to Amazon’s Diwali sale.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Memory Feature': Meta AI to remember your important details

ALSO READ: This Airtel recharge plan offers 365-day validity under Rs 2,000: Details here