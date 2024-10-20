This Airtel recharge plan offers 365-day validity under Rs 2,000: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel

Airtel, India's second-largest telecom service provider, which serves around 380 million users across the country offers several yearly recharge plans for users, to save them from the hustle of every month. With this, Airtel aims to cater to different needs, which include annual plans for those who prefer long-term validity over monthly recharges.

Airtel’s new affordable annual plan

Airtel has introduced a pocket-friendly plan worth Rs 1,999 for its major user base. This plan offers a 365-day validity (1 year), which enables the users to avoid the hassle of frequent recharges for an entire year by paying just around Rs 2000.

It further includes unlimited calling across all networks, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize voice calls over data usage. Furthermore, users will also receive 100 free SMS per day for the entire year.

Data benefits: Best for minimal users

The Rs 1,999 plan comes with 24GB of data for the entire year, which translates to 2GB of data per month- which is relatively less as per the current requirement. Hence, this plan is suitable for users who do not rely on heavy mobile data usage, like those with broadband connections at home.

It further ensures steady connectivity for basic browsing, messaging and light usage.

Added perks: Entertainment and health services

This plan further includes access to Airtel Stream for entertainment purposes and free Hello Tunes, along with unlimited calls and SMS. Furthermore, the subscribers benefit from Apollo 24/7 Circle, which offers healthcare services for added value.

Who should opt for this plan?

Overall, if you are looking for a yearly recharge plan to save you from the hassle of monthly recharge. This plan will save you from the expensive monthly recharges or prefer a single annual payment. Rs 1999 plan from Airtel is a great option for the users which is good for a budget-friendly solution with basic data needs, enabling them to enjoy the uninterrupted service for the entire year.

