Vijay Deverakonda to Rana Daggubati, celebs rush to Allu Arjun's house after his release from jail

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with Pushpa 2 premiere stampede tragedy.

Allu Arjun is back to his home after his arrest in the Sandhya Theatre woman death case. Following his return after getting interim bail, his relatives and close friends from the film industry arrived at his house to meet with the Pushpa 2 star. Several videos from his residence are doing rounds on the internet featuring celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, and Naga Chaitanya meeting and greeting Allu Arjun with a warm hug. Pushpa 2 director Sukumar was also spotted at Allu Arjun's residence on Saturday. They were seen hugging and talking outdoors for a while.

Actor Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha Konidala also met Allu Arjun on Saturday morning at the latter's residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills.

After getting released from jail and reaching home on Saturday morning, Allu Arjun spoke to the media and thanked his fans and loved ones for their support. ''I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened,'' he said.

What led to Allu Arjun's arrest?

On December 4, during the midnight premiere of Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule, one woman died after a stampede-like situation broke out. The incident took the life of a woman named Revathy and left several injured. The case was registered against Allu Arjun under various Sections of BNS.

Two days after the incident, Allu Arjun shared a video expressing his grief and announcing Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family as a 'goodwill gesture'. He also offered to cover all the medical expenses of the injured members.

