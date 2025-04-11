Terrorist killed in Army operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Chatru Based on a tip-off, the Army's 16 Corps launched a search and cordon operation in Chatru forest in Kishtwar and established contact with a terrorist who was later killed in gunfight.

A terrorist was gunned down during a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Chatru forest area, the Army said on Friday.

Based on specific intelligence, a joint search and destroy operation along with J&K Police was launched on 9th April in Chhatru forest Kishtwar. Contact was established late evening on the same day. The terrorists were effectively engaged and a firefight ensued.

One terrorist has thus far been neutralised. Despite hostile terrain and adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continue, Army's 16 Corps said in a statement.

(More details awaited).