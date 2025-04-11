PM Modi to visit Varanasi today to inaugurate slew of development projects worth Rs 3,880 cr | Check list here Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi for the development of his parliamentary constituency. He is also expected to hand over Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens for the first time in over 70 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday, where he will address a public gathering and kickstart a series of development projects aimed at boosting both urban and rural infrastructure. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects worth Rs 3,880 crore.

According to Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, the projects include several key schemes designed to uplift the region's infrastructure. Of the 44 projects, 25 worth Rs 2,250 crore, are dedicated to enhancing the city's electricity supply system. These include the construction of 15 new power substations, installation of new transformers, and the laying of 1,500 km of fresh power lines.

A highlight among the upcoming developments is a 220 kV substation to be built near Chaukaghat, which aims to ensure an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply to the city. The Prime Minister's visit also brings good news for air travellers, as plans linked to airport expansion are on the agenda. These include the laying of a tunnel to aid future growth and connectivity.

List of projects/schemes to be inaugurated by PM Modi:

A Polytechnic college in Pindra

A government degree college

130 drinking water projects

100 new Anganwadi centres

356 libraries

Four rural roads

A transit hostel at the Police Lines

A new 220 kV substation near Chaukaghat

Police barracks in Ramnagar

Projects at Shastri Ghat and Samne Ghat

Foundation stone for three new flyovers

Two stadiums in Shivpur and UP College

PM Modi to address a public meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Rohaniya's Mehndiganj. Considering the summer heat and traffic, PM Modi's event will be held on the Ring Road, outside the city limits, to ensure ease of access for the rural population. Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal and ADG Security Raghuveer Lal informed during a pre-briefing at the Cantt camp office that six SPs, eight additional SPs, 33 COs, and around 4,000 personnel from police, PAC, and paramilitary forces will be deployed for the prime minister's security.

Rooftop deployment has been ensured along the VIP route and surrounding areas, with surveillance through CCTV and drone cameras. Police personnel have been instructed to avoid using mobile phones at duty points and to report in full uniform with ID and duty cards. Strict adherence to the PM's security protocol has been mandated, and ropes will be used to control the crowd.

(With inputs from PTI)

