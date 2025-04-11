Tahawwur Rana in custody: A look at how Mumbai attack accused being monitored in high-security NIA cell The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival here on Thursday evening, following his extradition from the US. He has been kept in a highly secured cell inside the anti-terror agency's head office.

Tahawwur Rana in custody: Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana spent his first night in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody after being brought to India on Thursday evening. Following an 18-day remand granted by the NIA Special Court, Rana has been kept in a high-security lockup located on the ground floor of the NIA headquarters. As per the information, the lockup, roughly 14x14 feet in size, is equipped with CCTV surveillance. Inside the cell, there's a bed laid on the floor with an attached bathroom. Multi-layered digital security has been deployed around the cell, with guards posted round-the-clock. Only a highly restricted number of people have access to Rana's cell — reportedly, just 12 specially cleared NIA officers are permitted entry. All essentials, including food, are delivered inside this secure unit.

Round-the-clock monitoring, controlled movement

As per reports, Rana will have minimal movement within the NIA headquarters. His interrogations will take place under the watch of two CCTV cameras. The sessions will be paced with intermittent breaks to prevent fatigue or undue stress. Sources suggest that eight different intelligence and security agencies have already requested to interrogate Rana through the NIA.

NIA begins Rana's questioning

Interrogation began at 11 am after senior officers from various departments arrived at the NIA headquarters. Before the questioning began, a strategic meeting with the NIA Director General was held to chart out the next steps. A 12-member team is leading the investigation, and daily reports will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for updates on the progress. The interrogation will be overseen by NIA DIG Jaya Roy, who is spearheading the case. Rana is being questioned in detail by the NIA team to unravel the conspiracy behind the deadly 26/11 terror strike and his role as a planner of the attacks

2008 Mumbai terror attack

It is to be noted here that Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital. On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked in Mumbai using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.