Dayan Krishnan: From Nirbhaya to David Headley cases, now set to take down Tahawwur Rana in court Krishnan played a key role in securing Rana’s extradition, working closely with the NIA since the beginning of the process in 2019–20. His team presented strong evidence before the US courts, which resulted in the rejection of all of Rana’s appeals.

Senior lawyer Dayan Krishnan, who previously led the extradition proceedings against 26/11 co-conspirator David Coleman Headley, will now head the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) prosecution team in building a strong case against Tahawwur Rana, who was extradited to India on Thursday.

Krishnan will be supported by a team that includes seasoned criminal lawyer and special prosecutor Narender Mann, who has earlier represented the CBI in the Delhi High Court, Times of India reported.

Krishnan's role in Rana's extradition

The report also revealed that Krishnan played a pivotal role in the extradition case against Rana. His team submitted compelling evidence before the US judiciary, leading to the dismissal of all of Rana’s appeals. Krishnan had been closely involved with the NIA from the start of the extradition process in 2019-20. He and his team even travelled to the United States with the NIA to present India’s case, though in an unofficial capacity due to US legal constraints.

An NIA officer said the senior advocate's role was vital in separating the offences to demonstrate that the charges India was pursuing were distinct from those already prosecuted in the US.

History of handling high-profile cases

Krishnan has a longstanding reputation for handling sensitive and high-profile cases. In 2012, he was appointed special public prosecutor by the Delhi Police in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. He led the prosecution voluntarily. Reflecting on his role then, he said, “In the aftermath of the crime, I felt I owed a duty to society. I would surely not make money when I discharge my duty to society.”

An alumnus of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, Krishnan’s legal career spans nearly 30 years. He has been part of several major cases, including the 2001 Parliament attack, Kaveri water dispute, telecom cases, Goa child abuse scandal, Nitish Katara murder, and the Uphaar cinema tragedy.

Narender Mann, also a legal veteran with over three decades of experience, studied at Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre and Kirori Mal College. His appointment will be for a period of three years or until the conclusion of the trial, whichever comes first.