Pictures show Tahawwur Rana being handed over to NIA by US Marshals After his successful extradition from the United States, the NIA formally arrested Rana upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday evening and presented him before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House.

As the National Investigation gears up to interrogate the 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana after his extradition on Thursday, new pictures have surfaced showing the 26/11 perpetrator being handed over to the Indian authorities by the US Marshals before boarding the flight to India,

These pictures, accessed by India TV, show a frail, handcuffed Rana with grey hair and a beard, wearing the same brown overalls he was seen in upon landing in Delhi. However, his face was not visible as they picture was shot from the back.

The terrorist is surrounded by armed personnel of the US Marshalls, before boarding a special aircraft.

On Friday, the court granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an 18-day custody of Rana. He was subsequently transported from the Patiala House courts complex to the NIA headquarters in a high-security motorcade, which included Delhi Police’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and other security personnel.

According to officials, Rana will be held in a highly secured cell within the NIA's headquarters at the CGO Complex.