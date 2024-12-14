Allu Arjun charged under Sections 105, 118(1) of BNS in Pushpa 2 premiere stampede case, here's what they mean

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun was released on bail on Saturday morning

Allu Arjun's arrest in connection with the death of a woman during the midnight premiere of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, brought Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 105 and 118(1) into the spotlight. On December 13, the actor was arrested, kept in remand and was also granted bail on the same day, leaving people wondering details and severity of these BNS Sections. Read this piece till the end to get a brief idea about these two BNS Sections and in what cases they apply.

Section 105 of BNS

Section 105 of the BNS deals with culpable homicide that does not amount to murder. This section covers cases where someone's actions result in death but without the intent to kill. The punishment under this BNS Section can include imprisonment for life, or imprisonment for a term of at least five years but up to ten years, and a fine.

The punishment under Section 105 of BNS is more severe if the act was done with the intention of causing death. However, it is less severe if the act was done with the knowledge that it was likely to cause death, but without any intention to cause death. The Section can also apply to negligence in crowd management during large public events.

Section 118(1) of BNS

This Section is quite similar to Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)The film under Section 118(1) is specified while the IPC doesn't have a fixed fine involved. This Section includes the use of animals in its definition of harmful means, while the IPC does not.

Section 118(1) of BNS can also be applied in stampede-like situations and deals with intentionally inflicting harm on another person using dangerous tools or methods.

Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad on Saturday morning, following a night of protests by hundreds of fans outside the prison.

