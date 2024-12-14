Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
Pushpa 2: Amid jail-bail controversy, Allu Arjun's film remains unaffected, earns THIS much on Day 9

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its successful run at the box office even on the ninth day of its theatrical release. Check out its day-wise box office figures.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Dec 14, 2024 10:04 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 10:04 IST
pushpa 2 day 9 box office
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in cinemas on December 5, 2024

Allu Arjun had a busy and controversial Friday as he was both arrested and granted bail in the Sandhya Theatre woman death case in Hyderabad. However, his film Pushpa 2: The Rule remained unaffected at the box office as performed well even on its second Friday. The film minted Rs 36.3 crore on the ninth day of its theatrical release. The total film collections now stand at Rs 763.95 crore after nine days and looking at its current pace, its nett figures in India will easily cross Rs 1,000 crore in the coming days.

Day-wise collections:

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 164.25 crore (Telugu: Rs 80.3 crore, Hindi: Rs 70.3 crore, Tamil: Rs 7.7 crore, Kannada: Rs 1 crore, Malayalam: Rs 4.95 crore)

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 93.8 crore (Telugu: Rs 28.6 crore, Hindi: Rs 56.9 crore, Tamil: Rs 5.8 crore, Kannada: Rs 65 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 1.85 crore)

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 119.25 crore (Telugu: Rs 35 crore, Hindi: Rs 73.5 crore, Tamil: Rs 8.1 crore, Kannada: Rs 80 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 1.85 crore)

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 141.05 crore (Telugu: Rs 43.15 crore, Hindi: Rs 85 crore, Tamil: Rs 9.85 crore, Kannada: Rs 1.1 crore, Malayalam: Rs 1.95 crore)

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 64.45 crore (Telugu: Rs 13.9 crore, Hindi: Rs 46.4 crore, Tamil: Rs 3.05 crore, Kannada: Rs 50 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 60 lakh)

Day 6 (Tuesday) - Rs 52.50 crore (Telugu: Rs 11 crore, Hindi: Rs 38 crore, Tamil: Rs 2.60 crore, Kannada: Rs 40 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 50 lakh)

Day 7 (Wednesday) - Rs 43.35 crore (Telugu: Rs 10.15 crore, Hindi: Rs 30 crore, Tamil: Rs 2.2 crore, Kannada: Rs 60 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 40 lakh)

Day 8 (Thursday) - Rs 37.45 crore (Telugu: Rs 8.1 crore, Hindi: Rs 27 crore, Tamil: Rs 1.8 crore, Kannada: Rs 25 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 30 lakh)

Day 9 (Friday) - Rs 36.3 crore (Telugu: Rs 7.5 crore, Hindi: Rs 27 crore, Tamil: Rs 1.4 crore, Kannada: Rs 20 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 20 lakh)

Total - Rs 763.95 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. It is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, for which Allu Arjun clinched a National Film Award.

