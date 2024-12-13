Varun Dhawan backs Allu Arjun over Sandhya Theatre stampede tragedy, says 'you cannot blame..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan is awaited the release of his film Baby John

Allu Arjun is making headlines on Friday not for his latest offering and mega-blockbuster film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, but in connection to an incident which took life of a 39-year-old woman during the premiere night of his film. Allu Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad Police in relation to the case and was questioned at the Chikkadpally Police Station. Fans of the actor were in deep shock and defended him on social media against the arrest. Now, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has also come out in support of the South star and said that it is not correct to blame just one person.

Varun Dhawan was present at a promotional event in Jaipur for his upcoming film where he was asked about the hot topic of the day. ''The actor cannot take the sole responsibility of the safety protocols. You can only tell the people around you...The incident was tragic. I express my condolences but at the same time, you cannot blame only one person for this,'' he said.

Watch the clip:

What was the incident?

The horrifying incident took place on December 4 midnight premiere at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. After Allu Arjun arrived at the location, he was surrounded by a sea of fans and within second the situation went out of control and stampede-like situation broke out. The incident took life of a woman named Revathy and left several injured.

Two days after the incident, Allu Arjun shared a video expressing his grief and announcing Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family as a 'goodwill gesture'. He also offered to cover all the medical expenses of the injured members.

Also Read: R Madhavan to Kangana Ranaut, film celebrities congratulate D Gukesh on becoming youngest World Chess Champion