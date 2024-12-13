R Madhavan to Kangana Ranaut, film celebrities congratulate D Gukesh on becoming youngest World Chess Champion

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Films celebrities congratulated D Gukesh on social media

India's D Gukesh became the youngest World Chess Champion by defeating the defending champion Ding Liren from China. Gukesh also emerged as the youngest champion ever, a record which was earlier held by Russian Garry Kasparov since 1985. Many Bollywood and South celebrities poured in congratulatory messages for Gukesh on their respective social media handles. Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was one of the first to congratulate Gukesh.

''Wow! A wonderful and historic day for Indian chess. The country is immensely proud of you, young Gukesh Dommaraju, who becomes the youngest chess player to win the World Chess Championship,'' she wrote along with the video featuring the victory moment of Gukesh.

R Madhavan shared a series of post on his Instagram Stories and took pride in Gukesh's victory. ''This is how we do it. We win we celebrate. We pray and thank the almighty. World Champion,'' he wrote.

RRR Fame Jr NTR also congratulated him and wrote, ''A grand salute to @DGukesh, India's prodigy and the world's youngest chess champion. Here's to many more victories on your journey to greatness. Keep shining!''

Kamal Haasan also extended his congratulations by sharing a picture of Gukesh along with a message. ''History checkmated! Kudos to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest World Champion in chess history. India beams with pride! Overcoming the opponent’s advantageous white pieces in the final game, speaks volumes of our champions composure and fortitude.''

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi also couldn't stop himself from extending his pride. ''WOW!!!! Just WOW !!! My heart swells with pride Dear @DGukesh!!! What A Phenomenal Feat!! India is Absolutely Proud of you!! 18th World Chess Champion at the Age of 18 & Only The 2nd Indian in History!!!! Above ALL Becoming the Youngest World Champion EVER!!!! India Rising Mera Bharat Mahaan !!!'' he wrote.

For those late to the story, D Gukesh clinched victory on Thursday in Singapore after he defeated China's Ding Liren to claim the FIDE World Chess Championship. Gukesh is only the second Indian ever to win the FIDE World Chess Championship after the legendary Viswanathan Anand. India's prime minister Narendra Modi was elated with Gukesh's historic triumph and took to X to congratulate him.

