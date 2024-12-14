Trisha Krishnan, Suriya to share screen space after 20 years in THIS film | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Trisha and Suriya last featured in the 2005 release, Aaru.

Actress Trisha Krishnan is all set to share screen space with South star Suriya's next movie after a long gap of 20 years. The film will be helmed by RJ Balaji and is tentatively titled Suriya 45. The duo last starred together in the 2005 film titled Aaru. "Adding grace, charm, and power to #Suriya45 – welcome aboard, @trishakrishnan! A cinematic treat awaits," production banner Dream Warrior Pictures shared on Instagram on Friday evening.

See the post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMProduction banner Dream Warrior Pictures' latest Instagram Stories.

Before Aaru (2005), Suriya and Trisha also worked on the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe and were part of the ensemble cast of Mani Ratnam's 2004 film titled Aayutha Ezhuthu. The film will feature music composed by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by G K Vishnu.

Krishnan most recently made a cameo appearance in Vijay's The Greatest of All Time. Her upcoming movies include Identity with Tovino Thomas, Vidaamuyarchi with Ajith and Ratnam's Thug Life, headlined by Kamal Haasan.

On the other hand, Suriya has several big projects in the pipeline including Karna alongside Shahid Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. He also has untitled projects with Boyapati Srinu and Chandoo Mondeti.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming film Suriya 45 replaced AR Rahman with 20-year-old musician Sai Abhyankkar as the new music composer of the film. Sai Abhyankkar recently rose to fame with his solo song Katchi Sera, which Spotify Wrapped claims is the most-streamed Tamil song of 2024.

Being the son of well-known singers Tippu and Harini has contributed to the young composer's explosive rise in the music business. The film's cinematographer, GK Vishnu, who is well-known for working with director Atlee, was also announced on the same poster.

