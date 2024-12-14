Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Trisha Krishnan, Suriya to share screen space after 20 years in THIS film | Deets inside

Trisha Krishnan, Suriya to share screen space after 20 years in THIS film | Deets inside

Suriya has several big films in the pipeline and one of them is Suriya 45, being helmed by RJ Balaji. The makers of the film took to their official Instagram handle and announced Trisha Krishnan's onboarding to the project. More details below.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Dec 14, 2024 15:51 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 15:51 IST
trisha suriya films together
Image Source : INDIA TV Trisha and Suriya last featured in the 2005 release, Aaru.

Actress Trisha Krishnan is all set to share screen space with South star Suriya's next movie after a long gap of 20 years. The film will be helmed by RJ Balaji and is tentatively titled Suriya 45. The duo last starred together in the 2005 film titled Aaru. "Adding grace, charm, and power to #Suriya45 – welcome aboard, @trishakrishnan! A cinematic treat awaits," production banner Dream Warrior Pictures shared on Instagram on Friday evening.

See the post:

India Tv - Trisha suriya

Image Source : INSTAGRAMProduction banner Dream Warrior Pictures' latest Instagram Stories.

Before Aaru (2005), Suriya and Trisha also worked on the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe and were part of the ensemble cast of Mani Ratnam's 2004 film titled Aayutha Ezhuthu. The film will feature music composed by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by G K Vishnu.

 

Krishnan most recently made a cameo appearance in Vijay's The Greatest of All Time. Her upcoming movies include Identity with Tovino Thomas, Vidaamuyarchi with Ajith and Ratnam's Thug Life, headlined by Kamal Haasan.

On the other hand, Suriya has several big projects in the pipeline including  Karna alongside Shahid Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. He also has untitled projects with Boyapati Srinu and Chandoo Mondeti.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming film Suriya 45 replaced AR Rahman with 20-year-old musician Sai Abhyankkar as the new music composer of the film. Sai Abhyankkar recently rose to fame with his solo song Katchi Sera, which Spotify Wrapped claims is the most-streamed Tamil song of 2024.

Being the son of well-known singers Tippu and Harini has contributed to the young composer's explosive rise in the music business. The film's cinematographer, GK Vishnu, who is well-known for working with director Atlee, was also announced on the same poster.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Allu Arjun charged under Sections 105, 118(1) of BNS in Pushpa 2 premiere stampede case, here's what they mean

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement