Horoscope Today, December 15: New business to be fruitful for Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 15, 2024: Today is the full moon date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha on Sunday. The full moon date will remain till 2:32 pm today. There will be auspicious yoga till 2:04 pm today. Also, Mrigasira Nakshatra will remain till 2:20 am today. Apart from this, today is the full moon of bathing, donation, fasting, etc. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 15, 2024, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today will be your great day. You will be inclined towards religious works. Interest in helping others, etc., will increase. If you have borrowed money from someone, then you will repay it soon. There will be an increase in happiness and satisfaction in married life. If you have your shop, then your sales will increase. The responsibility of your personal life may increase. You should be prepared for every situation.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. It will be appropriate to move ahead in business with a little thought today. You will be successful in the tasks you have decided. People of this zodiac should not trust anyone more than necessary. Today your health will remain fit. You will get good results in competitive exams. Today your business will keep moving forward. You will get the full benefit of new plans. Today there will be equality in your income and expenditure. If you have applied for a loan, then it will be approved.

Gemini

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you will get some good news, which will keep you excited the whole day. You can party with friends in the office. Married life will be happy. Today there will be fierceness in your thoughts. The day will prove to be profitable for hardware businessmen. You will get a surprise from your lovemate; sweetness will increase in your relationship. Students will complete their earlier pending work with the help of classmates and will concentrate on their studies. The plan to move forward in the work field will be successful today. Concentrate on the devotion of God, which will maintain peace and happiness in the house.

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day for you. Students preparing for competitive exams will be successful in reaching their destination. You are associated with the social sector; today you will be honored. People suffering from eye problems will consult a good doctor. You may get some good news from the children's side. There will be favorable conditions in the work of textile traders. You will get profit opportunities. Your married life will be full of happiness. Lovemates will clear their misunderstandings today and strengthen their relationships.

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. The unemployed will get a chance for employment. You will be successful in all the pending tasks. Students will take an interest in studies and will understand their responsibilities well. Starting a new business will be fruitful for you. The financial condition of the people of this zodiac will strengthen. Oily food outside can weaken your health. You will be able to get your work done from others in the workplace. Groom your marital relationship very gently. Maintain good relations with family members.

Virgo

Today is going to be a normal day for you. If you are doing a technical course, you can get a good job. Today, based on efficiency, you will achieve the achievement you have ever wished for; this will make you happy. Today, you must follow the guidance of experienced people; you will get success. You will be busy with office work today; try to give time to your family members too. You have promised a friend to complete his work; you will complete it. The thought of a trip can disturb you in your mind.

Libra

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Before taking any decision today, take the opinion of family members. The eagerness to do some work will increase. Today your health will be alert; you will be full of energy. People with government jobs will soon get good news related to promotion. You will get the support of friends at every step. You can share your thoughts with them today. There will be peace in married life.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. While leaving for work, you will suddenly receive a call from a friend; you will get important information from him. You will try to live your life in a better way. You will make a final decision to buy a property that you saw a long time ago; discuss it with your family members. All your activities will be completed today. Today your self-confidence will increase. Today you will get relief from health-related problems.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will add sweetness to your relationship. The ongoing work of construction businessmen will be completed today. Today you will be completely healthy. Avoid fast food today; your health will be good. Politicians of this zodiac can plan to organize a function and will work in the interest of society. You will get happiness from the son's side. Teachers will clear the doubts of students.

Capricorn

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today the elders will be interested in religious activities. Today you will go to a restaurant with friends, where there will be a fun atmosphere. Your mood may be upset due to some matter in the office; try to remain normal as far as possible. Today, do not pay attention to hearsay and critical things, and control your emotions and anger. Do not make any important decisions in business with a partnership today. Today you will remain fit; overall, the day will be good.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today, you will be praised for some of your work. You will be successful in preparing for the competition. Keep practicing. Today, there are good opportunities for women of this zodiac who want to start their own business. You will not give up even in difficult tasks; you are very close to progress. Avoid spicy food; your health will be good. Misunderstandings with your spouse will end.

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will have a lot of fun with your siblings. Maintain cordial relations with the people in your neighborhood. The day will be beneficial for professors. Businessmen will sign a deal today that will prove to be profitable along with progress. Today, close relatives may ask you for help; you will help them as much as possible. Parents can think about the bright future of their children.