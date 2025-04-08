China warns of ‘countermeasures’ after Trump's additional 50% tariff hike threat China has vowed to take strong countermeasures after former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports, escalating trade tensions. In a statement, China’s Commerce Ministry condemned the proposed tariffs as unilateral and illegitimate.

Beijing: China on Tuesday warned it would take “resolute countermeasures” after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. In a strongly worded statement, China’s Ministry of Commerce condemned the proposed US tariffs as “completely groundless” and described them as a “typical unilateral bullying practice.” The ministry said any countermeasures would be aimed at protecting China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests.

“The U.S. threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake and once again exposes the blackmailing nature of the U.S.,” the statement said. “China will never accept this. If the US insists on its own way, China will fight to the end,” it added.

Trump threatens sweeping new tariffs amid market turmoil

The warning came a day after Trump threatened to raise tariffs unless China rolls back its recently announced tariff hike. “If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, adding: “Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!”

If implemented, the new duties would bring total US tariffs on Chinese imports to 104 per cent. The latest threat comes on top of a 20 per cent tariff Trump announced earlier as a punitive measure over fentanyl trafficking, and a separate 34 per cent tariff unveiled last week.

Business backlash and legislative standoff

The proposed tariff escalation has raised alarms among business leaders and financial markets, which have seen days of steep declines. Analysts warn that the move could not only raise prices for American consumers but also push China to reroute exports to other countries and deepen ties with alternative trading partners.

Despite mounting pressure, Trump has shown no indication of walking back his tariff plans. On Monday, the White House said Trump would veto a Senate bill that seeks to require congressional approval for any new tariffs, signalling his confidence in continued support from Republican lawmakers.

China signals readiness for prolonged trade fight

China, meanwhile, hinted at further retaliatory tariffs, reiterating that its response would be lawful and in line with the international trade order. “The countermeasures China has taken are aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and maintaining the normal international trade order. They are completely legitimate,” the Commerce Ministry said.

With both sides hardening their positions, fears are growing of a renewed and financially damaging trade war, just as the global economy shows signs of fragility.

(With inputs from AP)