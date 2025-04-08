KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against the Lucknow Super Giants in a crunch game at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8. It is the rescheduled game, which was supposed to take place on Sunday but was postponed due to Ram Navami celebrations in the city.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had a few days off from the 80-run thrashing they handed to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and will be upbeat for their third home game of the season as they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are starting to find their bearings in the ongoing IPL season. It is a rescheduled game from Sunday to now Tuesday, April 8 and hence, the Knight Riders got a couple of extra days to prepare and will be raring to go.

The Knight Riders won against the Sunrisers in what was a repeat of last year's final quite comfortably, however, they have to give their top-order another thought as a top three with Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane may not work in the long run for the hosts. As it is, Narine has had a couple of failures already and looking at the chinks in LSG's bowling attack, they might want to exploit them early at the top. The rest of the line-up takes care of itself for KKR with Moeen Ali expected to retain his place in the side given it's a day game and the wicket might be drier.

Similarly, it was a good win for the Super Giants against the Mumbai Indians at home in the last game, however, they need their captain to fire desperately. Pant is going through a rough patch and that opening the innings might do him a world of good but the team is insistent on batting him at No 4 which isn't helping either of them. Mitch Marsh, Digvesh Rathi and Shardul Thakur have punched above their weight and hence LSG have won a couple of games but they need support from others as well.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 21, KKR vs LSG

Quinton de Kock (vc), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy (c), Vaibhav Arora, Digvesh Rathi, Shardul Thakur

Probable Playing XIIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi