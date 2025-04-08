Punjab: Suspected grenade attack at BJP leader's house in Jalandhar, probe on The blast reportedly took place around 1.15 am with Manoranjan Kalia claiming it was a grenade attack. Police are now examining CCTV footage from around the area to ascertain the facts.

An unidentified suspect allegedly hurled a grenade at the residence of former Punjab minister and BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

Fortunately, Kalia was unharmed.

According to the police, the grenade landed near his gate. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh arrived at the scene, and forensic teams have been deployed to investigate. Several BJP leaders have also gathered at Kalia's home to check on his well-being and show their support.

The blast caused damage to a side door near the entrance of the house. CCTV footage revealed that the attacker arrived on an e-rickshaw, threw the grenade, and fled in the same vehicle. Kalia described the moment, saying, "I heard a blast, woke up, and came outside. At first, I thought the explosion came from my generator set. It took me a minute or two to realize it was a grenade."

#WATCH | Punjab | Dhanpreet Kaur, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, inspected the situation outside the residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia, where a blast incident was reported at around 1 am. A police team and forensic team are present at the spot. Investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/9k82kINEUr — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2025

Kalia also said that his gunman tried to contact the police station by phone, but no one responded. The gunman then went to the station in person to report the incident. The police station is just a few hundred meters from Kalia’s house.

Regarding the CCTV footage, Kalia explained that the e-rickshaw initially passed his house from the direction of Shastri Market, then turned back. A man got out, looked around, and threw the grenade with his left hand before fleeing.

Probe on

Speaking to media about the attack, Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said, around 1 am, we got information of blast here, after which we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter...We are also monitoring the CCTV... The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else..."