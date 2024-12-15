Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
  IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: India aim for wickets, better weather forecast after rain washes out Day 1
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: The opening day of the third and highly-anticipated Test match between India and Australia turned out to be a damp squib with the rain washing away 76-plus overs. The forecast is better on the second day and India will hope to be more penetrative with the ball.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 14, 2024 13:50 IST, Updated : Dec 15, 2024 5:00 IST
India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : BCCI/GETTY/INDIA TV India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

It was a disappointing day for the fans, the viewers around the world, the players and both the teams as only 13.2 overs of play was possible on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, December 14. With so much water lashing the pitch and the outfield, the Indian team will hope for the moisture to come in handy as the visitors run in to get those 20 wickets after Australia made a steady start with the bat. There wasn't much swing on offer but that might change on Day 2 with Australia aiming to find their rhythm back and then dominate. Follow all the live updates of the second day of the third IND vs AUS Test from Gabba-

