Box office report: Know Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda starrer Jaat's day 4 collection here Sunny Deol's film Jaat is ruling the box office. The senior actor made a strong comeback after two years with the film that was released on April 10. Know it's day 4 collection here.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol broke several box office records with Gadar 2. Now with Jaat, he returned to the big screen after two years and created a stir. Randeep Hooda has played the villain's role in the film directed by Gopichand Malineni. Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu have played important roles in the film. Regina Cassandra has impressed the audience a lot in the role of lady villain. The movie earned in single digits on the opening day, but on the second day, its earnings increased. Let's have a look at the Saturday collection of Jaat.

Jaat earned this much on the fourth day

The fourth-day collection of Sunny Deol's film Jaat has not been anything special so far. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 3.72 crore on day 4 so far. For now, these are the initial figures, which can change. The final figures will come by evening. According to this, the film has so far made a total collection of Rs 29.97. It is worth noting that the film has been made in a budget of 100 crore.

See here how many crores Jaat earned on which day

Day 1- Rs 9.5 crore

Day 2- Rs 7 crore

Day 3- Rs 9.75 crore

Day 4- Rs 3.72 crore and counting

Jaat Total Collection- Rs 29.97 crore

In which film will Sunny Deol be seen after Jaat?

After Jaat, Sunny Deol will be seen in Aamir Khan's film Lahore 1947, in which Preity Zinta will be with him. Shabana Azmi will also be seen playing an important role in the film. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Border 2, in which Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Paramveer Cheema will be seen with the senior actor.

