Over 20 people killed in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city of Sumy

Russia-Ukraine War: More than 20 people have lost their lives in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, said the city's acting mayor and Ukraine's General Prosecutor's Office. Two ballistic missiles struck the heart of the city as local people gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday.

At approximately 10:15 am, two ballistic missiles hit the center of Sumy just as people were gathering to celebrate Palm Sunday, officials reported. Videos shared on official channels from the scene showed bodies lying amid debris and smoke in central parts of the city.

21 people killed, 34 injured

"On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy," Artem Kobzar said in a statement on social media. "Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths."

The Prosecutor General's Office said, citing initial investigation results, said at least 21 people were killed and 34 were injured as a result of the enemy attack, including five children.

Dozens had been killed: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that rescue efforts were ongoing and said "dozens" had been killed in the double missile attack. "According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this — taking the lives of ordinary people," he said.

Zelenskyy also called for a global response to the attack. "Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What's needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves," he said.

The attack occurred less than a day after the top diplomats from Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating a tentative US-brokered agreement to halt strikes on energy infrastructure, highlighting the difficulties in negotiating an end to the three-year-long war.

Russian missile strikes warehouse of Indian pharma firm in Ukraine

Earlier on Saturday, a Russian missile hit the warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Kyiv, Ukraine, said. The country's embassy in India alleged Russia "deliberately" targets Indian businesses in Ukraine while claiming a 'special friendship' with India.

The destroyed warehouse is of the pharmaceutical company Kusum, one of the largest pharma companies in Ukraine. As per the reports, the Kusum healthcare stored essential medical supplies used for humanitarian purposes. The company is owned by Indian businessman Rajiv Gupta.

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of the Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. While claiming 'special friendship' with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses - destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly," Ukraine's embassy said in a post on X.

