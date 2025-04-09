Russia invites PM Modi to attend 80th Victory Day Parade on May 9 The invitation to PM Modi to attend 80th Victory Day Parade on May 9 has already been sent from the Russian side, and the visit is being worked out, Russian news agency Tass quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying.

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 Victory Day celebrations, which mark the 80th anniversary of Soviet Russia's victory over Germany in World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said. Moscow is expecting the Indian Prime Minister at the May 9 parade. The invitation has already been sent, and the visit is being worked out, Russian news agency TASS quotes Rudenko as saying.

On PM Modi's upcoming visit, Rudenko said, "It's being worked out; it should be this year. He has an invitation."

Russia has sent invitations to leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year’s Victory Day parade.

About Russia's Victory Day Parade

During the Second World War in January 1945, the Soviet Army launched an offensive against Germany, which ended in the victory of the Red Army. Following this, the commanders-in-chief on May 9 signed the Act of Unconditional Surrender of Germany, which ended the war.

PM Modi's previous visit to Russia came in July 2024, which was his first foreign trip in nearly five years. The Prime Minister had visited the far eastern city of Vladivostok in 2019 to attend an economic conclave.

During the last visit, PM Modi extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India, which the Kremlin has accepted. However, the dates of Putin's visit are yet to be finalised.

MEA on Putin's upcoming visit

When asked about Putin's upcoming visit to India, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We have with Russia an arrangement of annual summits. The last annual summit was held in Moscow, for which the Prime Minister travelled to Moscow. The next one is scheduled to be held in India next year, that is, and the dates for the same will be worked out through diplomatic channels."

PM Modi and Putin are known for maintaining regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events.