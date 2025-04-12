Russian missile strikes warehouse of Indian pharma firm in Ukraine: Kyiv's mission in Delhi The destroyed warehouse is of the pharmaceutical company Kusum, one of the largest pharma companies in Ukraine.

A Russian missile, on Saturday, hit the warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Kyiv, Ukraine, said. The country's embassy in India alleged Russia "deliberately" targets Indian businesses in Ukraine while claiming a 'special friendship' with India.

The destroyed warehouse is of the pharmaceutical company Kusum, one of the largest pharma companies in Ukraine. As per the reports, the Kusum healthcare stored essential medical supplies used for humanitarian purposes. The company is owned by Indian businessman Rajiv Gupta

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. While claiming 'special friendship' with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses - destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly," Ukraine's embassy said in a post on X.

Notably, Kyiv is yet to confirm casualties or the extent of damage but condemned the strike as a violation of international humanitarian norms.

Before Kyiv's post on X, British ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, said Russian missile strikes destroyed a major pharma warehouse in Kyiv. He also claimed that the attack was carried out by Russian drones, not a missile.

"This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia's campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues," Martin said in a post on X.

The British envoy to Ukraine posted a photo showing smoke rising from a structure that appeared to be a warehouse, along with a fire engine.