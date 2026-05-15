France announce FIFA World Cup 2026 squad; Real Madrid star misses out, Deschamps explains reason

New Delhi:

France manager Didier Deschamps unveiled his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, leaving out several high-profile names. Among the biggest omissions was Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who had featured in France’s run to the final of the previous World Cup in Qatar.

The 23-year-old was part of the squad that lost to Argentina in the summit clash and made an appearance from the bench in that match. This time, however, injuries and inconsistent involvement at the club level cost him a place.

"He had a difficult season for himself where he played less. He also had injuries. It's true that he's a player who came very early with us. He is still a young player. Because I have choices to make the squad structure also has to be even among the defenders, the midfielders and the forwards. But I understand and I imagine his enormous disappointment this evening,” Deschamps said.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier was another notable absentee after slipping down the pecking order at club level. The goalkeeper has not featured since January after losing his place to Matvei Safonov and Deschamps pointed to a lack of recent playing time in explaining the decision.

"The main criteria is sporting performance. I understand that Lucas Chevalier may be disappointed, but he hasn't played for several months. At the time when he could have had some playing time, he didn't get any,” the 2018 World Cup-winning coach said.

Instead, Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser earned a surprise inclusion following a standout Ligue 1 campaign. The young shot-stopper played a major role in Lens building one of the strongest defensive records in the league and recently collected the award for the division’s best goalkeeper.

Deschamps calls for humility

Meanwhile, France enters the tournament as one of the leading contenders for the title, carrying an attacking group filled with established stars and emerging talent. Kylian Mbappe, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Maghnes Akliouche headline a squad packed with attacking depth.

"I have ambition, and I want the players to have it too. But I don't want us to lose our humility. I'm not going to hide and say we're not among the teams with the potential to become world champions. But there are eight, maybe 10 teams that can say that. It's not by shouting: 'We're the best, we're the strongest,” Deschamos said.

France will face Senegal, Iraq and Norway in Group I. The tournament will also mark Deschamps’ final appearance as national team coach before his expected departure after the World Cup.

France World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser.

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram.

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