Waqf Act protests: TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's 'easy afternoon, good chai' post faces flak amid Murshidabad violence TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's post comes as Murshidabad and other parts of Bengal burn in agitations over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, even witnessing deployment of Central Forces and BSF companies.

In the wake of violent Waqf Act protests in West Bengal, with areas in Murshidabad embroiled in arson attacks, clashes and killings, Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan’s “calm surroundings and good chai” post on Instagram drew widespread flak and outrage on social media and from the BJP. The cricketer-turned-politician’s post comes as pockets of the state burn in agitations over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, even witnessing deployment of Central Forces and BSF companies.

In the pictures posted by Yusuf Pathan, he can be seen sipping tea, sitting under a tree, as he captioned it: "Easy afternoons, good chai and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment." The Baharampur MP received a lot of backlash as people criticised him and asked him to post pictures of the violence-hit areas in Murshidabad instead. Baharampur is located in Murshidabad.

BJP slams TMC MP for Instagram post

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla came down heavily on Yusuf Pathan for his insensitive post during the difficult time in Murshidabad. Referring to his post, he said, "Bengal is burning. HC has said it can’t keep its eyes closed and deployed central forces. Mamata Banerjee is encouraging such state-protected violence, as the Police stay silent! Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan - MP sips tea and soaks in the moment as Hindus get slaughtered."

Slamming Pathan, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Mamata Banerjee had chosen cricketer Yusuf Pathan "from somewhere" and given him an election ticket, which he won in Baharampur due to vote bank politics. Poonawalla claimed that while Bengal was facing widespread violence and Hindus were being selectively targeted, Pathan was seen leisurely sipping tea, showing what he described as the Trinamool Congress’s misplaced priorities. He further alleged that while families like the Das family were suffering, Pathan appeared indifferent to the situation, highlighting what he saw as a lack of accountability and seriousness from the TMC leadership.

Social media users react to Pathan's post

"Do you have any shame? Your Constituency is burning. Hindus are brutally beaten by Muslims. You are enjoying a sip of tea? 1st be a human, then come and ask for vote. You are inhuman. Shame on you," one user commented.

"Murshidabad is burning!!! If u can’t take care of your constituency then fkk off we don’t need a MP like u," another wrote.

"Murshidabad is burning and yet you have the gall to post this? How insensitive, can you be?" remarked a person.

One netizen asked him to also post a photo of his constituency. "Have you ever heard the name Murshidabad? Oh wait, you're the MP from there, right? Then please, do something to stop the violence," another commented on his post.