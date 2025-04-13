IPL 2025: Why are RCB wearing green jersey vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur and what is their win-loss record? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ditched their traditional red jersey for a green one against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the Sunday clash in Jaipur. RCB have had a wretched run at home but since they are doing well away, more of the same will be the message for the visitors against the Royals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their fourth away game of the season in the ongoing season of the IPL and will hope to continue their run on the road. So far, RCB have been able to prevail over the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in their backyards and even though they would want to improve their home record, the immediate agenda is to get over the Royals and RCB will be sporting the green jersey for the game.

Since 2011, RCB have been playing a game every season as part of the 'Go Green' initiative wearing the green kit to create awareness around a greener and more sustainable environment. Only in 2021, RCB sported a blue kit instead of a green one to pay tribute to the frontline workers during the second wave of COVID-19. Only last year, RCB played a green game outside Bengaluru since they didn't have a day-game at home in 2024 and story will repeat itself this year as well with the franchise playing both its day games away.

"RCB is a carbon-neutral T20 franchise and through this initiative activated at the home stadium for fan engagement throughout the season. RCB’s commitment to sustainability also focuses on team operations. The travel footprint of players, support staff, and the cheer squad is thoroughly assessed over the course of the season."

While the cause and intentions have been noble, RCB's record hasn't been great while wearing the green kit. In 13 matches wearing the green kit, RCB have only four of them while losing eight of them, including last year's humdinger at the Eden Gardens and one against the then-Delhi Daredevils was washed out due to rain in 2015.

RCB's results in Go Green games:

Won vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala, 2011 (9 wickets)

Lost vs Mumbai Indians, 2012 (5 wickets)

Lost vs Kings XI Punjab, 2013 (7 wickets)

Lost vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014 (8 wickets)

NR vs Delhi Daredevils, 2015

Won vs Gujarat Lions, 2016 (144 runs)

Lost vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017 (6 wickets)

Lost vs Rajasthan Royals, 2018 (19 runs)

Lost vs Delhi Capitals, 2019 (4 wickets)

Lost vs Chennai Super Kings, 2020 (8 wickets)

Won vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022 (67 runs)

Won vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023 (7 runs)

Lost vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024 (1 run, in Kolkata)

Rajasthan Royals faced RCB in green, a couple of times, once in 2023 as well as in 2018 and have won one and lost one. The Royals will hope that the weighing scales leans towards them this time around as the Men in Pink really need to get a move on while RCB will be confident to do the Royals over yet again.