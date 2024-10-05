BSNL, Jio, Vi, Airtel users: TRAI warns against number verification calls

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Re-verification calls

Millions of Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea users have been warned by TRAI about new fraudulent activities. Cybercriminals are using deceptive tactics to cheat people, and TRAI has cautioned users about suspicious calls and messages regarding number verification. Many users have reported receiving calls and messages claiming to be from TRAI, threatening to close their numbers unless they are re-verified.

TRAI's Warning:

TRAI has urged users to be cautious and avoid responding to such calls and messages. They emphasized that TRAI never requests number verification or threatens disconnection through calls or messages. Any such communication could be fraudulent, and users are advised to report such instances to the Government of India's Sanchar Sathi Chakshu portal immediately. In case of fraud, individuals are urged to call 1930 without delay.

Immediate Reporting:

There has been a surge in fraudulent messages and calls impersonating TRAI, warning users that their mobile numbers will be blocked if not verified. These messages instruct users to verify their numbers through a provided link or an IVR during the call. It is crucial to recognize that these messages and calls are entirely fabricated. If you receive any such communication, do not fall for it and report it through the Department of Telecommunications' Chakshu portal.

Preventing Cyber Fraud:

TRAI and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) have implemented various measures to combat cyber fraud. Starting October 1, new regulations have been put in place to block fake marketing calls and messages at the network level. Despite these efforts, scammers persist in devising new schemes to deceive people, trapping them in fraudulent activities.

Meanwhile, in a distressing turn of events, Malti Verma, a teacher at a government school in Agra, tragically passed away after enduring a four-hour digital extortion scheme. The incident took place in Shahganj Albatiya, where an individual, posing as a police inspector during a WhatsApp call, falsely alleged that Verma's daughter was involved in a sex racket. The imposter demanded Rs 1 lakh for her release.

