Government launches Chakshu portal to combat online fraud: What is it and how to use it

We live in an era where online fraud and fake calls have surged and people are being robbed and tricked by hackers. Witnessing the concern, the central government has launched a new ‘Chakshu Portal’ to combat these concerns and secure users. Earlier, TRAI has further asked telecom companies to introduce the Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) service to prevent fake calls.

As a part of the Sanchar Sathi Initiative by the Central Government, which is prepared by the Department of Telecommunications, this portal will enable the user to complain about fraudulent calls and messages.

The Chakshu portal has been developed under the Sanchar Saathi Initiative, is a Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), which integrates with Sanchar Saathi. Stakeholders could take quick action on numbers, messages and more, which were reported on the portal. Piyush Goyal, the Union IT and Communications Minister said that the Chakshu portal will help the government fight online fraud.

The Union Minister stated that in the past 9 months, the government has saved people from fraud of about Rs 1,000 and about 1,008 bank accounts linked to fraudulent transactions have been frozen.

What is the Chakshu Portal?

Users will be able to report fraudulent communication through the Chakshu portal, launched as a Sanchar Sathi initiative of the Central Government. This communication might have been done through fake calls, SMS, e-mail etc. Apart from this, users can make complaints related to bank accounts, payment wallets, and SIM cards.

How will the Chakshu portal work?

Through this portal, users will be able to report mobile numbers and messages which are being used for fake calls. This will help the government to take action against them.

How to use the Chakshu portal?

First, go to sancharsaathi.gov.in. Here click on the Chakshu option given under Citizen Centric Services. After this read the given disclaimer and proceed to report. On the next page, you will have the form to fill in the details like- category, time of fraud communication etc. Once done, you will have to proceed to fill in your details and enter the OTP. After this, a complaint of fake communication will be registered.

What kind of concerns can we complain about on the Chakshu Port?

If you have received a call from an unknown number on your mobile number, you can report it on the platform. To block and locate lost or stolen mobile handsets. To check the authenticity of the smartphone whether it is new or used. To report fraud incoming calls from international numbers. To check licensed wireline internet service providers.

Chakshu: Why this name?

Department of Telecommunications chose the word ‘Chakshu’ from Sanskrit, which means eye and this portal will work like an eye for the users to track and save them from any digital mishap. It will monitor the suspected activities and align with the Department of Telecommunications, the platform will share the registered complaints on suspected numbers with the central agency, banks and other financial institutions.

Chakshu and Digital Intelligence programme will help the government to combat online fraud in India- which has upscaled over the period.

