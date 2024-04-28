'BJP-BJD are married, working for select few': Rahul Gandhi takes 'Uncle ji' dig at PM Modi in Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (April 28) alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi runs a government for billionaires from Delhi while Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik leads a dispensation that works for “select people” in the state. He also alleged that BJP and BJD “are married” and both parties are “hand in glove with each other”. His remarks came while addressing an election rally at Salepur in Odisha’s Cuttack.

He claimed that BJD and BJP were fighting the electoral battle against each other, in reality, they were working together.

"Here, BJD and BJP are married...both are hand in glove with each other," he claimed.

Taking a dig at CM Patnaik, Rahul Gandhi said that though he was the chief minister, the BJD government in Odisha was being run by his aide VK Pandian.

Rahul Gandhi takes 'PAANN' dig at PM Modi

In an apparent reference to the the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said, "Uncle-ji and Naveen-babu have given Odisha PAANN, meaning Pandian, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik.They have looted your wealth."

"Rs 9 lakh crore was looted through the mining scam. Rs 20,000 crore was looted through land grabs. The plantation scam was of 15,000 crore. As soon as the Congress government is formed here and in Delhi, we will start giving you back your money," he added.

The Congress leader claimed that in a similar way, the BRS in Telangana used to work with the BJP, and his party ousted it from power.

"While Naveen-babu has given you Pandian, I will tell you what Congress will give you. If we come to power at the Centre, we will do five revolutionary works. We will make a list of all the poor families, and one woman from a family will be selected and we will transfer Rs 1 lakh annually to her bank account. It is Rs 8,500 per month," he said.

"We will bring a scheme -- 'pehli naukri pakki'. All the unemployed youths with degrees and diplomas will get apprenticeships, we will give you the guarantee of your first job for a year. It will be in the public sector, private sector, government hospitals and offices," he added.

Rahul's vow for Odisha

Rahul Gandhi said that if Congress formed the government in Odisha, it would provide Rs 2,000 per month to women, Rs 3,000 per month to unemployed youths, 200 units of free electricity and LPG at Rs 500 per cylinder.

"While uncle-ji has worked for 22 billionaires, we are going to create crores of lakhpatis," he said.

Odisha will vote in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls simultaneously in four phases, starting on May 13.

There are 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state and a 147-member Assembly.

(With PTI inputs)

