PM Modi interview HIGHLIGHTS: Opposition destroyed its image due to negative approach, PM to India TV

Prime Minister Modi spoke about first-time voters, saying that they belong to the digital age, with access to information from around the world. He expressed confidence in their ability to achieve their dreams, regardless of their background or language medium of education. Modi emphasised that even children from poor families are aspiring to realise their dreams. He highlighted a shift in the mindset of the youth, from merely aiming for a gold medal in sports to believing they can bring out their potential. He also mentioned his commitment to empowering the youth, citing examples like having a roadmap and a team working to promote the Olympics in India.