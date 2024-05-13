PM Modi interview HIGHLIGHTS: Opposition destroyed its image due to negative approach, PM to India TV

PM Modi Interview: Ahead of the filing of the nomination papers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an exclusive interview with India TV on the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The crucial constituency of Varanasi, currently represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, will also undergo polling during the final phase. PM Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, The Prime Minister became MP from Varanasi for the first time in 2014. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi contested from Varanasi for the first time against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and won the contest by a margin of 3,71,784 votes. In the 2019 polls, PM Modi won the seat by a margin of 4,79,505 votes against SP's Shalini Yadav and Congress' Ajay Rai.