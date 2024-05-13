Monday, May 13, 2024
     
PM Modi interview HIGHLIGHTS: Opposition destroyed its image due to negative approach, PM to India TV

PM Modi Interview: The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls kicked off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2024 10:43 IST
Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi
Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi Interview: Ahead of the filing of the nomination papers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an exclusive interview with India TV on the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The crucial constituency of Varanasi, currently represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, will also undergo polling during the final phase. PM Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, The Prime Minister became MP from Varanasi for the first time in 2014. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi contested from Varanasi for the first time against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and won the contest by a margin of 3,71,784 votes. In the 2019 polls, PM Modi won the seat by a margin of 4,79,505 votes against SP's Shalini Yadav and Congress' Ajay Rai.

 

PM Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview on INDIA TV

  • May 13, 2024 10:16 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi message for first time voters

    Prime Minister Modi spoke about first-time voters, saying that they belong to the digital age, with access to information from around the world. He expressed confidence in their ability to achieve their dreams, regardless of their background or language medium of education. Modi emphasised that even children from poor families are aspiring to realise their dreams. He highlighted a shift in the mindset of the youth, from merely aiming for a gold medal in sports to believing they can bring out their potential. He also mentioned his commitment to empowering the youth, citing examples like having a roadmap and a team working to promote the Olympics in India.

  • May 13, 2024 10:04 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    I am 'Sehanshah', not 'Shahenshah': PM Modi

    On tolerating insults from Opposition leaders, PM Modi said he 'Sehanshah', not 'Shahenshah'. 

     

  • May 13, 2024 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul is going to lose from Raebareli seat: PM Modi

    PM Modi claimed and targeted Rahul Gandhi, asserting that he is expected to lose from the Raebareli seat as well, with a defeat potentially worse than that experienced in Amethi.

  • May 13, 2024 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Will Congress lock Ram Temple if it comes to power? Here's what PM Modi say

    On this question, PM Modi remarked that he has a deeper understanding of the three generations of the Gandhi family. He referenced events such as the unforeseen partition of the country in 1946 and the Congress government's decision to overturn the Supreme Court's ruling in the Shah Bano case. Additionally, PM Modi highlighted a statement by a 30-year-old top advisor of Congress who allegedly mentioned that they would relocate the idol of Ram Lalla if they were to come into power.

  • May 13, 2024 9:51 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    It's Modi's guarantee that reservations will never be harmed: PM

    PM Modi emphasised that the Congress and opposition are attempting to undermine SC-ST and OBC reservations. He further assured that it is Modi's that the reservation will never be compromised. PM Modi also criticised Lalu Yadav, referring to him as a prisoner and a criminal who, upon release from jail, promised full reservation to Muslims. He questioned the extent of the hunger for power driving such statements.

  • May 13, 2024 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    People of country has made up its mind to form BJP and NDA for third time: PM Modi

    PM Modi said that the opposition's narrative from 2019 to 2024 has been negative. It has been hindering the progress of the country. PM said that on the other hand, the track of BJP from 2019 to 2024 has been of development. The entire country has made up its mind to form the government of BJP and NDA for the third time. 

  • May 13, 2024 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Opposition destroyed its image due to negative approach: PM Modi

    The Prime Minister said that Opposition destroyed its image due to negative approach.

  • May 13, 2024 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Opposition which criticises Supreme Court, insults Parliament should be punished: PM Modi

    PM Modi said that NDA was already on 400 seats from 2019 to 2024. If a child gets 95 percent marks then next time he is expected to get better marks. The PM said that the opposition which criticises the Supreme Court, insults the Parliament, the army and bans the media, should be punished for this.

  • May 13, 2024 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to file nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14

    PM Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, Tuesday. The Prime Minister will visit his parliamentary constituency on May 13 to hold a massive roadshow and file his nomination on May 14. The Prime Minister became MP from Varanasi for the first time in 2014. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi contested from Varanasi for the first time against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and won the contest by a margin of 3,71,784 votes. In the 2019 polls, PM Modi won the seat by a margin of 4,79,505 votes against SP's Shalini Yadav and Congress' Ajay Rai.

  • May 13, 2024 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi exclusive interview with India TV shortly

    PM Modi's exclusive interview with India TV shortly.

     

  • May 13, 2024 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi answered every question related to elections in exclusive interview with India TV

    India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in an X post said that PM Modi answered every question related to the elections in an exclusive interview with India TV. "PM Modi's interview on India TV. Saurav spoke to him in Patna. Modi Ji answered every question related to the elections. Just a little while," said Rajat Sharma.

