IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team: Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during the DC vs GT IPL 2024 game in New Delhi on April 24, 2024

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are set to play another must-win game when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 63rd match of the IPL 2024 on Monday. Table toppers Kolkata have already secured a playoff qualification but Gujarat need to win both of their remaining games and also depend on other results to finish in the top four this season.

Gujarat recorded a dominant 35-run win while defending 231 against Chennai Super Kings in their last match to jump to stay alive in the playoff race. Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan registered impressive centuries and need to produce another impactful performance to overcome the KKR challenge.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to earn a playoff berth with an impressive 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their last game. Kolkata are dominating the tournament with nine wins in their first 12 matches this season and are favourites to two points against inconsistent Gujarat at home.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 63rd T20 match

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: Monday, May 13 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

GT vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (VC), Andre Russell, Shahrukh Khan

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan

GT vs KKR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Phil Salt: The star English opener failed to score a big against Mumbai Indians in the last game but has been in a sensational form in the IPL 2024. Salt has scored 435 runs in 12 innings at an impressive strike rate of 182.00 with four fifties and can win extra points on the dream11 team with his wicketkeeping skills.

Shubman Gill: Gujarat skipper produced a brilliant 50-ball century against Chennai Super Kings in their last game to keep his team alive in the playoff race. Gill has struggled for consistency in the IPL 2024 but his latest hundred makes him a safe captaincy pick for the dream11 fantasy team.

GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 63 probable playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.