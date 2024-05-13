PM Modi comes down heavily on Congress over Muslim reservation | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 13) gave an Exclusive interview to India TV and lashed out at the Opposition over their stance on Muslim reservation in the country stating that they are doing it only for vote bank politics. PM Modi cited the instance of Karnataka where the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government declared Muslims as OBCs to give them reservations, and asked if they wanted to destroy the Dalits and OBCs.

“They have done it and said it. I am not saying this. They have already declared the Muslims as OBC overnight in Karnataka and compromised on the OBC reservation. When their government was formed in Andhra Pradesh, they tried to take such a decision which was rejected by the Supreme Court. Their ally, Lalu Yadav, who is a prisoner and a convict and is out of jail, is saying that they will give complete reservation to the Muslims. They will do this only for their vote bank. Is the hunger for power so much that first you divided the country on the basis of religion, and now you want to destroy the Dalits, and OBCs by dividing the society?” PM Modi said in the interview.

PM Modi on his guarantees in Bengal

The Prime Minister also said that it is his commitment that CAA will be implemented across the country and Ram Mandir verdict by the Supreme Court will not be reversed, the guarantees that he gave to the people during his election rallies on West Bengal on Sunday (May 12).

“It is my commitment and Modi's guarantee. This can never happen. I ask for '400 Paar' so that a strong message could be sent to people of such a negative mindset,” he said.

What had PM Modi’s guaranteed in Bengal?

"I want to give 5 guarantees to the people of Bengal. Nobody can give reservations based on religion. Reservations for SC, ST, and OBC will not be touched. Nobody can stop you from celebrating Ram Navami. As long as Modi is there, the judgement of the Supreme Court on Ram Mandir will not be overturned. Nobody can stop the implementation of CAA," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's remarks on Ram Mandir verdict came days after former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on May 6 made a massive claim and said that soon after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case, Rahul Gandhi had said after Congress forms its government at the Centre, it would “overturn” the top court’s verdict on Ram Mandir “just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision”.

