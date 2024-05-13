Follow us on Image Source : SONCHIRIYA SNAPSHOT Manoj Bajpayee remembers Sushant Singh Rajput during Bhaiyya Ji promotions

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is in the news these days about his upcoming film 'Bhaiyya Ji'. The actor is busy promoting his 100th film which will hit the theaters on May 24. Recently Manoj remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during the film promotion and revealed that he had talked to the actor about ten days before his death. For those who don't know, both critically acclaimed actors worked together in the film 'Sonchiriya'.

Sushant Singh Rajput was troubled by blind articles, says Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee also spoke about the biggest problem for Sushant Singh Rajput. 'Sushant was very upset with the blind articles. That is, such articles which have no truth behind them. He was a very good person and anyone who is good would be bothered by such articles. He often used to ask me 'what he should do'. I always told him not to think too much about it," said the National Award-winning actor.

Manoj also added his last conversation with Sushant revolved around blind articles. 'I have a different way of dealing with those who publish such blind articles. Whenever people who published such articles met me, I used to tell their friends that Manoj would come and beat them badly. He used to laugh a lot at this. He used to say that sir, only you can do this work," the Bhaiyya Ji actor said.

Manoj Bajpayee had spoken to Sushant Singh Rajput 10 days prior to his demise

Talking about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj said that the MS Dhoni actor died just ten days later. "I was surprised. I still can't believe that Sushant and Irrfan Khan are gone. They both left very quickly. Their prime time was yet to come," Manoj Bajpayee said. For the unversed, Sushant died in June 2020. His demise has still created a wave of mourning in the entertainment world.

Also Read: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR cast their vote at polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad | WATCH