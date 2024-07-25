Kartik Aaryan to return to comedy with Pati Patni Aur Woh 2? Know other humourous films by the actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Comedy films by Kartik Aaryan

After Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan is once again in the headlines for his next film and it is not Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor is now preparing to win the hearts of the audience with comedy films once again. Kartik has agreed to the sequel of the 2019 hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Tilted as Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, as soon as he agreed to this film, the producers accelerated the preparations to start it soon.

Kartik is famous for his hit comedy films. He has won the hearts of people with films like Pyaar Ka Panchnaam franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. These days he is busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is being prepared to be released on the occasion of Diwali this year.

Let's delve back in time and remember some of Kartik Aaryan's comic performances

1) Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2

Be it the famous and unforgettable monologues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama Franchise or his hilarious comedy timing, Kartik Aaryan garnered fame and appreciation for the hit franchise. Pyaar Ka Punchnama was Kartik Aaryan's debut not just as an actor, but also marked as the birth of a star who entered Bollywood to rule and deliver classics! Kartik Aaryan as Rajat in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and Anshul in the second part, the actor aced both portrayals.

2) Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan shot to the horizon with the iconic film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Not only the actor's cute smile, and charm but also his extraordinary comic timing, made the audience fall in love with Kartik Aaryan.

3) Luka Chuppi

Kartik's portrayal of a Gujarati boy in the film Luka Chuppi was praiseworthy, the actor showcased his flawless comic timing and charismatic persona in the film.

4) Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan aced the portrayal of Chintu Tyagi in the comedy flick Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor's hilarious comic timing and his looks charmed the audience. From being a married man to having an extramarital affair, these serious situations too had comic elements, which were efficiently and effectively portrayed by Kartik Aaryan.

5) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Being another milestone in the fleet of his achievements, Kartik Aaryan was showered with accolades and applause for his stint in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba took us on a laughter riot.

