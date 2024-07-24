Rohit Shetty confirms all-women 'Cop Universe', THIS actress to play the lead role | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone to play Lady Singham in Singham Again.

Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe is one of the biggest franchises in Bollywood. This franchise includes films from the Singham series, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Singham Again is all set to hit the big screens in this Diwali, which has an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. The creator of this franchise, Rohit Shetty, has now confirmed the development of an all-women Cop Universe, following the debut of Deepika as Lady Singham in the upcoming flick. All the previous films in the Cop Universe featured male leads as the no-nonsense police officers.

In an interview with News18, Rohit hinted at a future project specifically revolving around female characters and said, ''There are women-oriented films in the pipeline, and it will happen very soon.'' Earlier this year, Rohit Shetty introduced Deepika as the Lady Singham in his upcoming film, Singham Again and wrote, ''MY HERO… REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI. LADY SINGHAM!!!'' Earlier, Rohit had also said that he is also planning to make a standalone film with Deepika as the lead in the Cop Universe series.

Earlier this week, Rohit wrapped the filming of Singham Again and shared behind-the-scenes pictures and video from the wrap of Ajay Devgn-starrer. ''Today we complete 13 years of 'Singham' and look at the magic of destiny. Today we also wrap 'Singham Again' with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director but the journey began back in the 90s when I was working under him. 33 years later we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali. 13 years of 'Singham', 33 years of brotherhood @ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain," Shetty captioned the post.

Ajay Devgn has been a part of most of the movies directed by Shetty but features more prominently in the comedy and action franchises Golmaal and Singham.

