Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note as 'Dil Bechara' turns 4

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dil Bechara was released directly on OTT in 2020.

Actress Sanjana Sanghi shared an emotional post on her Instagram handle for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday morning. She shared the post commemorating the fourth anniversary of her film with the late actor titled Dil Bechara. Along with the post, she penned down a heartfelt note reminiscing about her journey and the profound impact of the film on her career. Fans also loved the bond and chemistry between Manny (played by Sushant) and Kizzie (played by Sanjana). The film also marked Sanjana's debut as the female lead in Bollywood.

Check out the post:

''4 years to this most special day. A day for me to reflect on the unbelievable journey thus far, and immerse myself in nostalgia. Can never be grateful enough for the boundless love you have all given Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu, always and always. Can never be grateful enough for the excitement I feel in my heart to be given this opportunity to entertain you all. Thank you. A million times over. Miss you Sush,'' she wrote in the caption of her post.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut, 'Dil Bechara' is a poignant coming-of-age tragedy romance that captivated audiences worldwide. Released directly on OTT platforms in 2020, the film holds special significance as the last cinematic portrayal of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. For the unversed, Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. The news became a hot topic among people as several reports, that were circulating on social media, claimed that he didn't commit suicide.

