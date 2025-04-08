Mamata Banerjee warns Mahua Moitra of suspension after her spat with Kalyan Banerjee: Sources Infighting within Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress came to light on Tuesday, after a video of an alleged verbal spat between party MPs and screenshots of heated exchanges from its official WhatsApp group for parliamentarians went viral.

Infighting within TMC: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has issued a stern warning to party MP Mahua Moitra following a verbal altercation between Moitra and fellow TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, said sources. Sources indicate that Moitra was cautioned to "back off or face potential suspension from the party."

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has briefed Mamata Banerjee about the entire incident involving the altercation between Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee. Following this, Mamata's message was conveyed to Mahua through a woman Rajya Sabha MP. In the message, Mahua was issued a stern warning, cautioning her of strict disciplinary action and even possible suspension from the party if such conduct continues.

Mahua Moitra has issues with Kalyan Banarjee?

According to sources, the ongoing tension between Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee stems from multiple issues. Mahua is reportedly upset with Kalyan Banerjee for not allotting her sufficient speaking time in the Lok Sabha, as he is responsible for managing floor time among several party MPs. Mahua, who wants to voice her opinion on most issues, has allegedly been denied multiple opportunities, which has led to frustration.

Additionally, Kalyan Banerjee's rising profile—both within the party and in the media—has reportedly made Mahua feel insecure. The situation escalated when Mahua allegedly used abusive language against Kalyan Banerjee and his daughter. At one point, she even referred to him as "chhoto lok" (a derogatory term in Bengali meaning 'lowly person'), which deeply offended him and further strained their relationship.

Verbal spat between TMC MPs

Earlier in the day, BJP stirred controversy by releasing videos and screenshots capturing a verbal spat between Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs. The screenshots of an alleged WhatsApp conversation between Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad were shared on the social media platform X by Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT cell. Malviya also shared video footage of a verbal spat between Banerjee and Moitra.

According to Malviya, the altercation took place on April 4 at the Election Commission of India headquarters, where both TMC leaders had gone to submit a memorandum. He claimed that the situation became so intense that one of the MPs called for police intervention.

According to sources close to Rajya Sabha MP Banerjee, the disagreement erupted between him and party colleague Mahua Moitra outside the ECI office, leading to a heated exchange. As per insiders, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien had tasked Kalyan Banerjee with collecting signatures from MPs who were part of the delegation scheduled to meet the ECI. Due to his commitments in the Supreme Court on that day, Banerjee reportedly delegated the task to his secretary, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

Though the meeting was set for 10 am, Banerjee managed to wrap up his court matter earlier than expected and decided to join the delegation in person. However, as soon as he arrived at the ECI office, tensions reportedly escalated. Sources claim that MP Mahua Moitra confronted Banerjee about why her signature hadn't been collected. In response, Banerjee allegedly told her that her name was not included in the original list of MPs slated to meet the Commission, sources added.

Also Read: BJP releases chat and video of alleged verbal spat between TMC MPs at EC office | Details

Also Read: Supreme Court clears 10 pending bills in big rap to Tamil Nadu Governor, Stalin says 'historic verdict'