Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda spotted with Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Nanda Naveli at late night | Watch

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda with Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Nanda

Shah Rukh Khan's beloved daughter Suhana Khan recently debuted OTT with 'Archies'. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda was seen with her in this film. The two have been friends since childhood and dating rumours of both have also been in the news for a long time. Both were spotted together late at night amid heavy rain. However, they were not seen alone on Mumbai's streets, but there were other famous people with them too. Its video has also surfaced, in which both can be seen coming out of a building and sitting in the car. The video has gone viral on social media now.

Four people seen together in the video

Abhishek Bachchan joins the rumoured couple

In the video that has surfaced, you can see that Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda come out of a building together. Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda are also seen with them during this time. In the video, everyone gets into the car while Abhishek drives it away. All of them were spotted together amidst heavy rain. While Agastya is seen in blue denim and a black T-shirt, Suhana Khan carries a floral strip shoulder dress. Abhishek was seen in a black sweatshirt and Navya Naveli was seen wearing a white shirt with denim.

Watch the video here:

People's reactions

After watching this video, different reactions of people are being seen. After seeing Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shah Rukh Khan's beloved daughter with Abhishek, people say that now this rumoured couple has also got the approval of the family. Social media seemed divided on this video. A comment read, 'So what do you guys want to say that both are a couple, that's why you are showing their video by zooming so much.' Another person wrote, 'What is the matter... I understand everything.' Another comment read, 'Abhishek is roaming here leaving his daughter and wife.'

