French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Nita Ambani at 2024 Paris Olympics event, pic goes viral

Nita Mukesh Ambani attended an Olympics event in Paris and received a warm welcome from French President Emmanuel Macron. She attended the opening ceremony of the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at the Louis Vuitton Foundation, held in France's capital city. A picture of Nita Ambani getting a warm welcome from Macron is doing rounds on social media wherein the President can be seen kissing her hand. For the event, Nita Ambani wore a red suit decked in embroidery.

For 2024 Paris Olympics, India will send a total of 117 athletes across 16 sports disciplines. This is a slight dip from the 121-strong squad that went to Tokyo four years ago. Some of the missing names from the Tokyo contingent include the women's hockey team, which did not qualify, Mary Kom, who has retired, long jumper Sreeshankar Murali, who withdrew due to injury and fencer Bhavani Devi, who also did not qualify.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held on Friday, July 26. A total of 10,500 athletes representing 206 countries will be competing in this year's Olympics. Some sports will begin before the official opening ceremony on July 24. Paris Olympics 2024 will conclude on August 11.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani had a wonderful 2024 as she was busy with multiple wedding celebration events of her son Anant. Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant this month and each one of the wedding events have been a star-studded one.

