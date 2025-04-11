Celebrity MasterChef Finale: Gaurav Khanna wins Rs 20 lakh cash price, Nikki Tamboli turns first runner up Gaurav Khanna was declared the winner of the first instalment of this culinary reality show. The final episode of Celebrity MasterChef was aired today, April 11, 2025, on Sony TV or SonyLiv platforms.

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna has been announced as the winner of India's first Celebrity Masterchef. The TV actor was awarded a Rs 20 lakh cash prize and several kitchen appliances. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli turned first runner-up. Along with them Rajiv Adatia and Faizu were the finalists in contention, whereas Tejasswi Prakash was the first one to get ruled out. The cooking TV reality show which aired on January 27, this year got its winner on April 11, 2025.

Celebrity MasterChef 1 comes to an end

It is significant to note that the final episode of the Celebrity MasterChef is divided into two parts. In tonight's episode, the parents of the top five finalists came on the show to support the contestants. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash also got a surprise from her boyfriend and TV actor Karan Kundrra as he bought a lucky Panda jacket to her on the final round. The makers of the popular reality TV series, Sony Liv, had already shared glimpses from the final episode of the Celebrity MasterChef season 1 on social media.

Celebrity MasterChef finalists

In this season, Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Shaikh, Rajeev Adatia and Nikki Tamboli made it to the final. The season ended with Gaurav lifitng the trophy.

About Celebrity MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef is a reality TV show which aired in January 2025. The jury members of this season includes famous chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar alongside Indian director and writer Farah Khan. Talking about the contestants, this year, over ten television actors participated in the culinary show. The list includes Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet Sawant, Kabita Singh, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna and Tejasswi Prakash.

