Bigg Boss winner announces second pregnancy at 41, shares cute video on Instagram | WATCH Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have together announced her second pregnancy. The couple shared a fun and cute video on social media while making the announcement.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are all set to welcome their second child. The couple, who got married in December 2020, have finally announced that they are expecting their second child. Fans and close ones from the industry have showered love on them in the comment section. On Thursday, the couple shared a cute reel video on their social media, where they can be seen dancing and grooving to music together while sharing the good news with their fans.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's video

In the video posed together while the actress flaunted her baby bump. She asked fans to wish them all the best as they are ready to start this new chapter of life. Gauahar Khan captioned the video with a note, 'Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Spread love and make the world dance to your tune.'

Social media reactions

As soon as Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared the happy news of expecting their second child, fans flooded the comments section with love, blessings and heart emojis. Many expressed how emotional and happy they were to see the couple start this new chapter. A fan wrote, 'You guys are couple goals! And can't wait to meet baby no. 2!' Several TV actors and the couple's friends also showered a lot of love.

Second child at the age of 41

Some fans also praised the reel posted by the couple and called it the 'cutest announcement of the year'. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25, 2020, in Mumbai. The couple got married in the presence of their close ones. They welcomed their first child, Zehaan on May 10, 2023 and now at the age of 41, Gauahar is going to be a mother again.

Also Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer out: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's time loop film seems like a fun ride | WATCH