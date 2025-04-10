Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer out: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's time loop film seems like a fun ride | WATCH The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf has been released. In the film, the actor plays a common man named Ranjan, who wants to get married to his beloved Titli (played by Wamiqa Gabbi).

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf's trailer has been released on Thursday. Written and directed by Karan Sharma, the film deals with the story of two adults who want to get married and eventually get permission from their families. However, there's a catch, they got stuck in a time loop. So far, the trailer is being received well by the audience. The film also features Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer is out

In the trailer, Rajkummar Rao is seen as Ranjan, who wants to get married to his beloved Titli (the role played by Wamiqa Gabbi). The trailer begins with the scene where a police officer is seen advising the two adults to get married before they elope again. To which the family members advise Ranjan aka Rajkummar to get a government job in two months to marry their daughter. But the real catch of the film is when the duo got stuck in the time loop of one of their wedding festivities i.e., Haldi day and by the end of the Newton actor can be seen venting his anger, confusion and frustration. The film seems like a fun ride for audiences, who prefer family dramas and comedies.

Bhool Chuk Maaf release date

The comedy-drama film is written and directed by Karan Sharma. The film's star cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles. As per the announcement made by the makers of the film, the Rajkummar Rao starrer will hit the screens on May 9, 2025. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The production house recently produced hit films like Chhaava and Sky Force in 2025.

