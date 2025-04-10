Chhaava OTT release date: Netflix makes official announcement, know Vicky Kaushal starrer's total collection The magic of Chhaava at the box office was intact even in the fifth week. The film is gearing up for its OTT release now.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava created a stir at the box office and is running in theatres even after 50 days of its release. Now the film will be seen hitting OTT soon. While the rumours of it being released on Netflix were making rounds. But now the OTT giant has finally made the official announcement. On Thursday, Netflix and Maddock Films shared a post on Instagram announcing Chhaava's OTT release date.

Chhaava OTT release

Netflix made the official announcement on Thursday. 'Aale Raje aale. Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time. Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix,' read their caption. The period drama will release on Netflix tomorrow.

Chhaava box office collection

This film earned Rs 219.25 crore in the first week. After this, it added Rs 180.25 crore in the second week, Rs 84.05 crore in the third week and Rs 55.95 crore in the fourth week. Chhaava's India net collection is Rs 599.2 as of Thursday. It's a worldwide collection of Rs 804.85.

While Chhaava continues to rule the box office, John Abraham's film The Diplomat failed to challenge it. The suspense thriller was expected to grab the attention of the audience, but its pace faded in front of Chhaava.

Chhaava star cast

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar. In the film, Vicky Kaushal has given life to the main character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. At the same time, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta left a deep impression on the minds of the audience with their acting. This film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. AR Rahman has given the music to this film.

