Smriti Mandhana returns to nets a day after calling off her wedding, gearing up for T20I series vs Sri Lanka India cricketer Smriti Mandhana officially confirmed on Sunday that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off. A day after her announcement, the opening batter returned to the nets and is gearing up for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

New Delhi:

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana returned to the nets more than a month after winning the World Cup for her country at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. She was set to get married to music composer Palash Muchhal on November 23, but the wedding has been called off now, with the cricketer confirming the development in an Instagram story on Sunday, December 7.

However, within 24 hours after providing the update to her fans, Smriti took to the nets to gear up for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Her brother Shravan Mandhana posted a story on Instagram in which Smriti could be seen wearing pads and helmet while batting in the nets.

For the unversed, the five-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is set to commence on December 21 as the women in blue prepare for the T20 World Cup next year in England. Smriti will be keen on putting her best foot forward not only in the series but also in the World Cup that is scheduled to commence in six months on June 12.

Smriti Mandhana's statement

On Sunday, Smriti Mandhana put out a statement, confirming that her wedding has been called off to put a full stop on endless speculations about her personal life. She also requested the fans and media to respect the privacy of the families during this period. "Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time.

"I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level," she wrote. "I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. It's time to move forward," Smriti wrote in her statement.

