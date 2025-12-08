IND vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack play for 1st T20I? After a hard-fought ODI series, India and South Africa will lock horns in the first of the five-match T20I series tomorrow. The match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, even as Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya are set to be back for India. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

Cuttack:

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa is all set to get underway tomorrow at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. With the T20 World Cup approaching fast, both teams will be keen on sorting out their combinations ahead of the mega event.

For the hosts, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya are set to be back after injury layoffs. They will slot straight back into the playing XI and will strengthen the team in the batting department. Jasprit Bumrah will also be back for India after missing out on the ODI series, as he was rested.

As for South Africa, they also welcome back their veteran David Miller, even as the visitors have announced their full strength squad for the series. Anrich Nortje is also making a comeback and a few of the players will also be auditioning for the IPL auction that is taking place on December 16.

Cuttack pitch report

As far as the Barabati Stadium is concerned, a red-soil pitch will be used at the venue for the first time in history. This means that the surface will have pace and bounce and will also be full of runs just like the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team winning the toss is expected to opt to bowl first. The venue has previously hosted three T20Is with 140 being the average first innings score. However, the first T20I between India and South Africa is expected to be a high-scoring affair.

Cuttack - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 3

Matches won batting first - 1

Matches won bowling first - 2

Average first inns score - 140

Highest total - 180/3 by IND vs SL

Lowest total - 87 by SL vs IND

Highest score chased - 149/6 by SA vs IND

Squads

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana