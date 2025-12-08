Earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits off Japanese northern coast, tsunami alert issued Japan earthquake latest update: The Japan Meteorological Agency said maximum three-metre high tsunami is expected after the massive earthquake. Several social media posts showed ceiling lights swaying as the high-magnitude tremor rattled the Japanese coast.

Tokyo:

A massive earthquake of 7.2-magnitude struck off Japanese northern coast on Monday. A tsunami alert has been issued. The Japan Meteorological Agency said maximum three-metre high tsunami is expected after the massive earthquake. The agency further added that the quake has struck off the coast of Aomori and Hokkaido.

Japan Agency issues tsunami advisory

Even as the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory, however, no immediate reports of any injuries or damage to properties have been reported so far. Soon after the earthquake, the nuclear power plants in the region conducted safety checks and advised locals to stay safe, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Several social media posts showed ceiling lights swaying as the high-magnitude tremor rattled the Japanese coast.

Epicenter was located near 41°N latitude

The earthquake was reported at 7:45:09 PM (local time) on December 8, 2025, as per preliminary reports. With its origination at a depth of 32 miles, its epicenter was located near 41°N latitude and 142.3°E longitude, off the coast of Hokkaido, USGS said.

In the meantime, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) also warned that hazardous tsunami waves from the earthquake are possible within 1,000 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Japan and Russia.

