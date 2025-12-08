Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol meet fans outside Dharmendra's Juhu bungalow on their father's 90th birth anniversary The Deol family on Monday, December 8, honoured Dharmendra's 90th birthday with a fan interaction at his Juhu bungalow. Several pictures and videos from the event surfaced online.

New Delhi:

Fans were offered refreshments and came together to celebrate Dharmendra's legacy, just weeks after his passing. The legendary actor Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai home. He was 89 years old.

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol meet fans outside Dharmendra's Mumbai home

Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, organised a fan interaction event outside their Juhu bungalow to mark what would have been Dharmendra's 90th birthday.

In the now-viral pictures and videos, Sunny and Bobby were seen posing with fans.

About Dharmendra's death

The news of Dharmendra's death left the entertainment industry in deep shock. The veteran actor had been battling age-related illnesses and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in November for over 10 days. In his final days, he was shifted back to his Juhu bungalow, where he remained under medical care.

