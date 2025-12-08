Hema Malini remembers 'dear heart' Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary: 'You left me heartbroken' Hema Malini remembered Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary by sharing an emotional post on her official X handle (formerly Twitter). She also shared pictures of their "happy 'together' moments." Take a look here.

Actress Hema Malini on Monday remembered Dharmendra by sharing an emotional post on her official X handle. For the unversed, December 8 marks the birth anniversary of the legendary actor, who passed away on November 24, 2025, at his Juhu home.

Along with a heartfelt note, Hema Malini also shared pictures of their "happy 'together' moments." Family members, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, as well as celebrities from the film fraternity, paid their tributes to Dharmendra on social media.

Hema Malini remembers 'dear heart' Dharmendra

In her post, Hema Malini wrote, "Dharam ji Happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart (sic)."

She further added, "On your birthday My prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love. Our happy ‘together’ moments (sic)."

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol remember Dharmendra

On Monday, Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, paid heartfelt tributes to their father on his birthday by sharing posts on social media. Sunny Deol shared a video of Dharmendra enjoying the beauty of nature. The caption of the post read, "Aaj mere papa ka janmadin hai. Papa hamesha mere saath hain, mere andar hain. Love you papa. Miss you."

Bobby Deol also shared a photo with Dharmendra and wrote, "Mere Pyaare Papa aur Hamare Pyaare Dharam, Aapki soch main yeh likh raha hoon. Duniya mein itna pyaar nahi jitna aapne hum sabhi ko diya. Har muskurahat, har tapakte aansoo mein saath nibhaya, Har mushkil mein haath badhaya. Us tarah jis tarah sirf hum sab ke Dharam kar sakte the."

He also added, "Aap star banne toh sabko saath leke haath thaam ke aage badhe, Kisi ka haath nahi chhoda. Aapke humare Punjab ke Dango ka, Sahnewal ka, Bharat ka jhanda garv se lehraya. He-Man ho aap sab ke, Lekin bachpan se hi aap mere hero ho. Aap hi se humne sapne dekhna seekha, Aap hi se humne atmvishwas karna seekha, Aapke sanskaar se hum Deol banne. Dil ho to aapke jaisa, Junoon ho to aapke jaisa, Pyaar karo to aapke jaisa, Insaan bano to aapke jaisa. Papa ho aap mere, Lekin Dharam ho aap hum sab ke. Proud to be yours. Happy Birthday, my precious Papa. Love you forever and always (sic)."

