Trump speaks to Putin to discuss Iran war, Kremlin calls it 'frank and businesslike' conversation

Washington:

Amid ongoing conflict in West Asia, US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, described by the Kremlin as "frank and businesslike". The conversation lasted nearly an hour and touched upon the widening war, which has seen continuous American and Israeli bombardment for more than a week. Iran has responded with further strikes on Israel and Gulf nations, while Hezbollah continues firing rockets into Israel as Tel Aviv targets the group's positions in Lebanon.

In a major development, Iranian state television announced that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has been appointed the supreme leader, succeeding his father who was killed on the first day of the war. Considered more hard-line, he will now oversee Iran's armed forces and decisions on the country's nuclear programme.

US markets see surprising rebound

Despite geopolitical tensions, Wall Street closed higher after oil prices fell sharply from nearly 120 USD per barrel to below 90 USD. The sudden drop helped calm nerves after days of volatility linked to the conflict.

The Pentagon confirmed that a 26-year-old Army staff sergeant from Kentucky died after sustaining injuries in a March 1 attack on a base in Saudi Arabia. Six Army reservists were also killed earlier the same day at a port in Kuwait. Fresh video evidence has renewed concerns that the US military may have struck an elementary school in Iran, an attack that reportedly killed at least 165 people, most of them children.

War is 'very complete' but also 'beginning of a new country'

Speaking to reporters, Trump attempted to clarify his earlier comment that the war was "very complete". When asked whether it was the end or the beginning, he said, "It's the beginning of building a new country", hinting at a long-term American role in shaping Iran's future.

He also claimed that the US operation was being undertaken partly for the benefit of other nations dependent on oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz, saying, "I mean, we are doing this for the other parts of the world, including countries like China."

Trump claims granite-protected nuclear site triggered war

Trump alleged that Iran had begun working on a new nuclear weapons development site protected by granite. According to him, the facility was intended to replace those destroyed by US strikes last year. He further claimed Iran wanted to leverage its growing ballistic missile capabilities to make it impossible to prevent its nuclear ambitions.

Heavy explosions shake Tehran overnight

Residents in Tehran reported more than 20 powerful explosions around midnight in what appeared to be the heaviest air raids on the capital since the conflict began. Fighter jets and bombers could be heard for nearly 30 minutes as people rushed to safer areas. Certain neighbourhoods experienced power outages, and similar reports surfaced from other Iranian cities, although local media avoided detailing the damage.

Trump claims victory over inflation despite soaring fuel prices

Trump told House Republicans he had "beaten inflation" even though American gasoline prices have risen 20 per cent in a month, reaching an average of 3.48 USD per gallon. He insisted prices would fall further, saying, "We are even bringing them down further. They will be way down."

US orders drawdown of diplomatic staff

The US State Department ordered nonessential personnel and families to leave missions in Saudi Arabia and the consulate in Adana, Turkey, citing escalating Iranian retaliation. A total of ten diplomatic posts have now reduced staffing, marking the largest regional drawdown since the 2003 Iraq War.

