Seven workers killed as under-construction wall collapses at Gurugram society

Gurugram:

In a tragic incident, at least seven workers were killed after an under-construction wall collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram district. As per officials, the incident occurred on Monday evening at the Signature Global Society in the Sidhrawali area. They said the incident occurred around 8 pm, trapping several labourers under tonnes of debris and triggering a frantic rescue operation.

Labourers trapped under debris, deven declared dead

Authorities stated that nearly 12 to 15 workers were buried under the rubble when the wall suddenly gave way. The trapped labourers were rushed to a hospital in Bhiwadi, where doctors declared seven of them dead. The deceased have been identified as Satish, Bhagirath, Milan, Shiv Shankar, Mangal and Parmeshwar. Efforts are still underway to contact the families of all victims.

Four workers battling for life

Officials added that the condition of four labourers, identified as Chotelal, Deendayal, Shivkant and Indrajeet, remains extremely critical. Medical teams are monitoring them closely as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the structural collapse, officials added.

Four women killed in Haryana's Jind

Earlier on March 7, a major fire at a factory manufacturing Holi colours and gulal in Jind district of Haryana left four women workers dead and more than 20 labourers injured, officials said. The incident occurred in the Bhat Colony area of Safidon, where around 30 workers were reportedly present inside the factory at the time of the blaze. According to initial information, work was going on as usual when a sudden fire broke out in the facility. Within minutes, the flames spread across the premises, filling the building with thick smoke and triggering panic among the workers.

Main gate locked from outside

Allegations have surfaced that the main gate of the factory was locked from the outside, preventing workers from escaping when the fire broke out. As a result, several labourers were trapped inside the building. After receiving information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured workers were shifted to the civil hospital for treatment, where several of them are reported to be suffering from burn injuries.

(Inputs from Gohit)

