India slams Pakistan over naval collision response: 'PNS Hunain violated maritime norms'

New Delhi:

India has rejected Pakistan's claims over naval collision with Indian Navy warship. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressing press today said, "we have seen Pakistan’s response to the protest we had lodged. It is the usual prevarication that we expected. We reject the allegations and insinuations contained therein."

What MEA Randhir Jaiswal said?

"Let me reiterate the facts of the matter. INS Kolkata was on a routine deployment in the western Arabian sea when Pakistani Naval Ship Hunain conducted itself in an unacceptable and unprofessional manner at sea that resulted in a collision.

The dangerous overtaking manoeuvre by PNS Hunain was in gross violation of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991, which specifies that naval units at sea are not to be within 3 nautical miles of each other. In addition, the Pakistani ship also infringed the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea," MEA said.

The Pakistan army has once again been advised about the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents, he added.

Pakistan Navy ship suffered major damage

Following the collision with an Indian Navy warship, the Pakistani Navy vessel PNS Hunain returned to port. The ship is learnt to have sustained damage in the collision, sources said, adding the damage to the Pakistani vessel is believed to be substantial.

Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan briefed Chief of Defence Staff General NS Rajasubramani on the collision involving the Indian Navy warship in the Arabian Sea. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also been briefed.

How the collision occurred

According to the Indian side, PNS Hunain came dangerously close to an Indian Navy frontline warship during the maritime exercise on the evening of September 15. The Pakistani vessel allegedly carried out high-speed, unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvring, resulting in a collision between the two ships. The incident occurred in international waters and did not result in any major damage to the Indian Navy vessel, sources added.

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